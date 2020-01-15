Pune: Army Institute of Technology teams win top three prizes at IIT Delhi hackathon

According to a press release, the AIT had seven of its eight teams in the final round. According to a press release, the AIT had seven of its eight teams in the final round.

Students of Army Institute of Technology (AIT) created history at the NEC Hackathon held in IIT Delhi, by winning the top three prizes.

Drupple, an AIT alumni team (Swastik Srivastava, Rohan Chougule, Rajat Rawat and Anirudh Murali), won the first prize of Rs 2.5 lakh; followed by WeCode, a team third-year students (Shailesh, Arpit, Shubham, Shivam), who won the second prize of Rs 1.5 lakh; and Centillion, another third-year team (Sagar and Ashok), who won the third prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The hackathon was organised by NEC Corporation in collaboration with Common Service Centers (CSC) of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India (under Digital India). The theme was ‘Digitisation of rural education’. Teams of four members of any age group were allowed to competse. More than 4,000 participants, including students from IITs/IIITs/NITs, and expert programmers from corporates took part in the competition. After an online round in December 2019, in which only 40 teams were shortlisted, the final round was held on Jan 11 and 12 at IIT Delhi.

According to a press release, the AIT had seven of its eight teams in the final round. AIT teams have been trailblazers at national hackathons over the past three years by winning many competitions such as TCS-PAN IIT Hackathon, Barclays Hackathon, VISTARA Aviation Hackathon, H-Acko Hackathon, HAckearth Adcat, NSE Hackathons, among others.

The AIT has vibrant technical clubs such as open source club (OSS Club) and competitive coding club, where students learn from the club in-charge faculty members, Prof Anup Kadam and Prof M B Lonare and senior students.

