Pune: Army, civil authorities hold third liaison conference

The conference was the third in a series aimed to follow up on action taken by different agencies on issues of security, land, civic amenities and health, among others. (Express photo) The conference was the third in a series aimed to follow up on action taken by different agencies on issues of security, land, civic amenities and health, among others. (Express photo)

A civil military liaison conference was held at the district level between the Army and civil authorities at the headquarters of Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area in Pune on Saturday.

The conference was chaired by Major General Navneet Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area, and was attended by Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, Pimpri Chinchwad Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil and other officials of the civil administration, police and Army.

The conference was the third in a series aimed to follow up on action taken by different agencies on issues raised during the meets and further create synergy among military and civil authorities on issues of security, land, civic amenities, health, law and order.

Among the issues discussed at the conference were enhanced security mechanism, intelligence sharing, traffic management, land cases, cantonment boards, Pune Metro, water scarcity, retaining the wall at Military Hospital Cardio Thoracic Centre underpass, Shradhanjali Sthal at airport, publicity of National War Memorial and welfare of serving and ex-Army personnel.

Maj Gen Kumar said there was a frequent need to interact at various functional levels to achieve greater cooperation for the benefit of citizens, including defence personnel and their families.

Dr Mhaisekar, Gaikwad and Patil appreciated the effort of the Army for being proactive in resolving long-pending issues and assured that follow-up meetings will be held to resolve issues raised during the conference.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.