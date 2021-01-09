Pune: Army Chief General Naravane visits Bharat Forge, ARDE

As part of his three-day visit to Pune, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane, on Saturday, visited the Bharat Forge and the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pashan, a Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) facility, to observe various research and development projects aimed at the modernisation of the Indian Armed Forces.

During his visit to Bharat Forge, the Army chief was updated on several defence-related projects in progress, including the Aerospace Manufacturing Factory, Ultra-Light Howitzers, protected vehicles, small arms and ammunition. The COAS also visited the Kalyani Centre of Technical and Manufacturing Innovation, where he was briefed on 3D printing, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), nanotechnology, artificial intelligence and thermal imaging, among other innovations.

General Naravane also visited the ARDE, a DRDO facility working to equip the Armed Forces with various armament systems. At ARDE, General Naravane was briefed on the latest initiatives, research and progress regarding various trials conducted of the equipment and the ammunition being developed by the ARDE. These included the DRDO’s Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Pinaka rocket system, 10-metre foldable bridge, laser guided anti-tank guided missile systems and new families of munitions.

