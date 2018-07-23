Pune: Armed men go on a rampage in Nigdi, damage several vehicles

A damaged car in Nigdi’s Ajantha Nagar area. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen) A damaged car in Nigdi’s Ajantha Nagar area. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Following a quarrel between two youths on Saturday afternoon, a group of miscreants armed with sharp weapons and sticks allegedly went on a rampage and damaged several vehicles parked on the streets in Ajantha Nagar area in Nigdi, late on Saturday night.

A local resident Somnath Bharat Shinde (25) lodged a complaint in the case at Nigdi police station. A few autorickshaws and other vehicles were damaged in the incident, leaving local residents terrified in the midnight hours, said police. A spree of incidents of vandalism, in which vehicles of local residents were damaged by miscreants, have been reported in Pimpri- Chinchwad and Pune city area in the last few days.

On July 14, in the early hours, unidentified persons created a ruckus and damaged seven private vehicles in the parking area of Hardev Krupa building in Pimple Nilakh. Mayur Dilip Madne (30), resident of Pimple Nilakh, had filed an FIR in thecase.

In another incident, three unidentified youths had threatened a senior citizen and damaged as many as eight private vehicles parked on roads near Lokhande hospital in Mohan Nagar, Chinchwad in the early hours on July 13. A 64-year-old resident of Chinchwad had lodged a complaint in the case at Pimpri police station.

Police said the attackers were less than 30 years of age and were armed with sharp weapons. They came to the spot on a motorcycle. They allegedly threatened the complainant that they would kill him if he shouts for help. Then the trio left the local residents terrified by breaking eight private vehicles around 1.15 am.

Earlier this month, following past rivalry between two local groups, armed men caused violence and vandalism of vehicles in Upper Indiranagar area in Bibvewadi, where at least 16 vehicles were damaged.

On May 16, a group of at least 10 miscreants stabbed two persons and went on a rampage at Nehrunagar in Pimpri area and vandalised 15 vehicles. On April 15, a mob of at least 25 youths, including several minors, went on a rampage in Kharalwadi area in Pimpri and damaged at least 28 vehicles, including 18 four-wheelers. Three more incidences were reported in February and March.

In the first week of January, four consecutive incidents were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad area in which more than 25 vehicles were damaged by local goons. In September last year, two groups clashed and damaged at least 20 vehicles from areas of each other’s dominance in Pimpri.

Series of similar incidents was also reported in Warje Malwadi in 2017. On April 30, 2017, 15 vehicles were vandalised while on June 19, at least 25 vehicles were damaged. On December 5, some miscreants again went on rampage in Ramnagar area in Warje and damaged at least nine vehicles. Warje area had also seen a spate in such incidents in 2016 and 2011-12.

