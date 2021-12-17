Pune: Applications open for PG Diploma in Defence Technology at SPPU

Applications are now being accepted for Postgraduate Diploma in Defence Technology at the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) Department of Defence and Strategic Studies. Offered jointly along with the Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST), the one-year postgraduate diploma course will offer students the option to study the design, development and production of all major technology-related equipment in the field of defence.

The study of weapons, ammunition, missile systems, naval ships, land and sea mines, bridge design, communication systems and space systems are also part of the coursework. The 32-credit course will have experts in related fields as guest professors, besides visits to laboratories. The course is open to any science or engineering graduate on a first come, first served basis.

“India is also becoming self-reliant in the defence sector and new employment opportunities are being created in this defence sector. This course will make students aware of the basics in this field and will enable them to conduct research and innovation,” said Dr Vijay Khare, Head, Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, SPPU.

Applications can be submitted on the university website http://www.unipune.ac.in till December 28.