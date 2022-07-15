Pune: Applications open for teacher training workshop on climate education

Teachers in Pune can enrol for a two-day workshop on climate change education designed in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The workshop titled ‘Digital Pedagogy and Climate Change Education for all disciplines’ is being jointly organised by Improving Climate Studies and Understanding (TROP ICSU) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune. TROP ICSU is a global project working on climate change education hosted by International Union of Biological Sciences and implemented by IISER Pune.

The workshop will be hosted at IISER Pune on August 5 and 6, registrations for which will close on July 21. The free registration can be completed on https://forms.gle/KUUu9KDy18xY5sYw7

The workshop will introduce teachers to digital tools and pedagogical technologies, offer hands-on training activities and facilitate expert talks and discussions. The focus of the workshop will be to integrate climate education in curricula of science, mathematics, social sciences, humanities and data sciences.

Some of the experts who will interact with the teachers include scientists Prof Raghu Murtugude, Amit Apte, Pooja Sancheti and Joy Monteiro along with Himanshu Kulkarni from Advanced Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (ACWADAM).

The participants will receive confirmation by July 25. For details, reach out at tropicsu@gmail.com or tropicsu@iubs.org or contact 020 – 25908451.