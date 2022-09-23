scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Pune: Applications invited for Radio Astronomy Winter School

The programme, scheduled between December 13 and 23, will be conducted in an offline mode in Pune. The deadline for sending online applications is October 9.

The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Undergraduate and master’s students, along with faculty of physics, astronomy and astrophysics in India, can learn more about radio astronomy from leading scientists and researchers at the upcoming Radio Astronomy Winter School in Pune.

The winter school programme, scheduled between December 13 and 23 in an offline mode in Pune, will be jointly organised by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) under Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) – and Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA).

University and college students currently doing their second year Bachelors of Science (BSc) or final year of BS-MS courses, Master of Science (MSc), Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Bachelor of Engineering (BE) are eligible to apply for the winter school. Faculty members from relevant streams can also apply.

During the 10-day-long meet, students and faculty will get to interact with scientists and astronomers, and learn about the science and techniques in radio astronomy through lectures, live demonstrations and hands-on experiments. IUCAA operates a 2-metre optical telescope while NCRA operates the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope, both located in Pune.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
More from Pune

The last date for sending online applications is October 9. For details, log on to https://raws.iucaa.in/RAWS2022.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 03:17:58 pm
Next Story

Overwhelming response to Maharashtra sales tax amnesty scheme: GST department

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement