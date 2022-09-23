Pune: Applications invited for Radio Astronomy Winter School

Undergraduate and master’s students, along with faculty of physics, astronomy and astrophysics in India, can learn more about radio astronomy from leading scientists and researchers at the upcoming Radio Astronomy Winter School in Pune.

The winter school programme, scheduled between December 13 and 23 in an offline mode in Pune, will be jointly organised by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) under Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) – and Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA).

University and college students currently doing their second year Bachelors of Science (BSc) or final year of BS-MS courses, Master of Science (MSc), Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Bachelor of Engineering (BE) are eligible to apply for the winter school. Faculty members from relevant streams can also apply.

During the 10-day-long meet, students and faculty will get to interact with scientists and astronomers, and learn about the science and techniques in radio astronomy through lectures, live demonstrations and hands-on experiments. IUCAA operates a 2-metre optical telescope while NCRA operates the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope, both located in Pune.

The last date for sending online applications is October 9. For details, log on to https://raws.iucaa.in/RAWS2022.