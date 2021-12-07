Pune: Anti-narcotics cell seizes 6 kg poppy husk, three arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune police has arrested three persons and seized nearly six kilograms of poppy husk, also known as doda chura, following three connected raids. One of the arrested individuals is from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, while two others are from Saswad in Pune.

On December 4, the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off that a person was selling poppy husk in Hadapsar area. Based on the information, the police detained a suspect identified as Mahesh Harmalram Bishnoi (30), a resident of Osian in Jodhpur, and seized 1.6 kilograms of poppy husk from him. Subsequently, an offence was registered at Hadapsar police station and a probe launched.

On questioning Bishnoi, the police came to know that he had procured the contraband from Vikas Pradhanram Dara (20), a resident of Saswad in Pune. Cops searched Dara’s residence and seized 2.5 kilograms of poppy husk. Based on leads received from Dara, police further seized 1.9 kilograms of poppy husk from Siddharth Ghanpal Patil (32), also a resident of Saswad. Officials said the seizures are together worth Rs 72,000 in the illegal market.

Poppy husk is what is left of the poppy capsule after opium is extracted and the seeds, known as khas khas, are removed. The husk contains mild opioid content and is a banned substance.

Legal cultivation of opium poppy is carried out in India in selected areas notified by the Central government annually in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Licences for cultivation are issued by the Central Bureau of Narcotics to selected farmers.