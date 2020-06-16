Pune: Anti-encroachment inspectors to ensure shops follow social distancing norms

Shops open as part of phase one of unlock Shops open as part of phase one of unlock

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given the responsibility of ensuring that shopkeepers across the city follow guidelines for preventing Covid-19 infection to the anti-encroachment department.

After the administration started relaxing lockdown norms in the city since last month, all shops located outside containment zones, except salons, have been allowed to restart their operations, but they have to follow the guidelines.

Salespersons and customers have to observe social distancing, not more than five customers can be allowed inside a shop and the salespersons have to wear masks and gloves. The shop has to be disinfected everyday and the cash counter has to be be disinfected every time a customer leaves after making payment.

Shops of different categories are allowed to open on specific days of the week, with not more than five shops in a market open on a given day.

But many shops are not following the guidelines, said a civic officer, adding, “There is overcrowding in the shops as the shop owners don’t want to offend the customers by asking them to wait outside”.

Some roadside vendors are flouting the norms even more brazenly, as there is not enough gap between vendors selling their wares in most areas, and most of them aren’t wearing gloves, said the officer.

“The inspectors and assistant inspectors of the PMC’s anti-encroachment department have been given powers to take action against those violating the guidelines. They can force the shop to pull its shutters down and seal it,” said the civic officer.

Now, the PMC has recruited 45 assistant anti-encroachment inspectors for six months on contract basis. “The newly-recruited staff would be allotted different areas of the city. They will have to ensure that shops are following the guidelines,” said the officer.

