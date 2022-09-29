Pune: Anti-encroachment drive in Balewadi High Street, sheds of hotels, restaurants pulled down

Continuing with its anti-encroachment drive on the side and front margins and rooftop of any building, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Thursday pulled down illegal tin sheds and other structures of a few restaurants and hotels in Balewadi High Street.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar had ordered action against illegal strutuctures on the front and side margins and rooftops of the building with special focus on the restaurants and hotels. Thus, the drive was launched last month but it had slowed down later on.

Across the city, the front and side margins of the buildings with commercial structures on the ground floor are encroached upon by the shop owners or restaurants and used for commercial purposes.

The residents of Balewadi High Street had complained about it to the PMC as a large number of such encroachment had taken place in their area. “We had issued notice to establishments regarding the encroachment and later took action against it,” said the civic officer.

Local resident and civic activist Vaishali Patkar said the PMC action is good but it is just a temporary effort to check encroachment. “The civic administration pulls down the encroachments and within the next few days it comes up again. The PMC action has to be regular and should involve registering offence against those doing encroachment,” she said adding the lackluster approach of the civic administration discourages the citizens from following it up with the civic body.