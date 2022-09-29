scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Pune: Anti-encroachment drive in Balewadi High Street, sheds of hotels, restaurants pulled down

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar had ordered action against illegal strutuctures on the front and side margins and rooftops of the building with special focus on the restaurants and hotels. Thus, the drive was launched last month but it had slowed down later on.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar had ordered action against illegal strutuctures on the front and side margins and rooftops of the building with special focus on the restaurants and hotels (Representational image)

Continuing with its anti-encroachment drive on the side and front margins and rooftop of any building, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Thursday pulled down illegal tin sheds and other structures of a few restaurants and hotels in Balewadi High Street.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar had ordered action against illegal strutuctures on the front and side margins and rooftops of the building with special focus on the restaurants and hotels. Thus, the drive was launched last month but it had slowed down later on.

Across the city, the front and side margins of the buildings with commercial structures on the ground floor are encroached upon by the shop owners or restaurants and used for commercial purposes.

The residents of Balewadi High Street had complained about it to the PMC as a large number of such encroachment had taken place in their area. “We had issued notice to establishments regarding the encroachment and later took action against it,” said the civic officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
More from Pune

Local resident and civic activist Vaishali Patkar said the PMC action is good but it is just a temporary effort to check encroachment. “The civic administration pulls down the encroachments and within the next few days it comes up again. The PMC action has to be regular and should involve registering offence against those doing encroachment,” she said adding the lackluster approach of the civic administration discourages the citizens from following it up with the civic body.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 02:06:48 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: TN techie held for creating fake Instagram profile of director Sriram Raghavan, luring aspiring actresses

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement