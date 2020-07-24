Pune: Another undertrial who escaped from temporary prison arrested

He was identified as Devgan Ajinath Chavan (25), who is a resident of Daund. (Representational Image) He was identified as Devgan Ajinath Chavan (25), who is a resident of Daund. (Representational Image)

Police arrested one more undertrial among the five who had escaped the premises of a temporary prison in Yerawada last week.

He was identified as Devgan Ajinath Chavan (25), who is a resident of Daund. According to police, a team of the local crime branch of Pune Rural Police arrested Devgan at Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district, based on a tip-off. The police handed him to the Yerawada police station on Friday for further investigation.

Five undertrial prisoners lodged in a government hostel in Yerawada, which was made a temporary prison in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, escaped in the early hours of July 16, by breaking the grill of their room.

The five include Devgan, Ganesh Ajinath Chavan (22), Aksha alias Akshya Kodkya Chavan (22) (all from Daund), Sunny Pinto (25) (from Kalewadi), and Ajinkya Uttam Kamble (25) (from Tilekarwadi in Haveli).

On July 17, a Pune Rural Police team nabbed Ganesh in Daund, and on July 18, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested Sunny in Wakad. Both were handed over to the Yerawada police station.

Police said Akshay, Devgan and Ganesh, who are history-sheeters, had been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for their involvement in serious criminal activities. Devgan was allegedly involved in nine offences lodged at Daund and Yavat police stations. Ajinkya had been booked for abetment to suicide and Sunny had been booked for theft.

A separate offence was lodged against them at Yerawada police station under sections 224 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for escaping from the temporary prison.

Police sub-inspector Hanumant Bhosale said a search is on Ajinkya and Akshya.

The campus of the temporary prison, which is of a government-run girls’ hospital, currently houses close to 600 inmates. On May 15, the Maharashtra Home Department issued a notification giving powers to district collectors in the state to take provisional procession of government or private owned buildings and designate them as temporary prisons which could be used to isolate sections of prisons and avert the spread of coronavirus. These prisons were also set up to admit new inmates – either convicts or undertrials.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd