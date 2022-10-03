Pune: Angry with hotelier, drunk man calls cops with ‘info on threat to Shinde’s life’

The Pune Rural Police have booked a man for allegedly making a hoax call to the police control room about a plot to kill Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The accused, Avinash Appa Waghmare (36), is a resident of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai.

A non-cognizable offence in this case was lodged at the Lonavala city police station.

Police said Waghmare came to a hotel in Lonavala on Sunday afternoon. He was under the influence of alcohol and had a quarrel with the hotel manager about overcharging on a water bottle.

To get back at the hotel manager, Waghmare allegedly called the police control room number 100 saying a plot was afoot to kill Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Police verified the information and concluded it was a hoax call. After nabbing Waghmare, the police lodged an offence against him, gave him a warning and then released him.