At Pune and Shivajinagar railway stations, PMC deputes teams to confirm eligibility of commuters for universal travel pass

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday deputed teams of civic staff to verify and confirm the eligibility of commuters of local trains for the ‘Universal Travel Pass’, at Pune railway station and Shivajinagar railway station.

“It is necessary to verify the eligibility of residents for universal pass through the QR code and photo identity card. So, a team of civic staff will be working from 7 am to 7 pm at two railway stations — Pune and Shivajinagar,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sunil Indulkar.

Local trains in Pune run from Pune station to Lonavala, cutting across the industrial town of Pimpri-Chinchwad and part of Pune city. According to the state government’s eligibility criteria, commuters should have taken both doses of Covid vaccine and can travel only 14 days after taking the second dose.

The teams will have to verify the vaccination certificate through the QR code on the certificate as well as the dates on which the doses were taken. They will have to match the information with the photo identity cards of commuters and put the stamp of ‘Universal Travel Pass Approved’ after confirming the eligibility on the photocopy of the identity card and vaccination certificate.

The pass or ticket can be obtained from the railway ticket counter by producing the stamped photocopy of the vaccination certificate and identity card. Commuters will have to carry the pass or ticket along with vaccination certificate and identity card in local trains.

Since there is likely to be a rush to obtain the universal travel pass, the help of local police has been sought and civic staff have been asked to manage people calmly without getting into arguments, Indulkar said.