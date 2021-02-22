scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad: Curbs on night movement between 11 pm and 6 am till Feb 28

These orders are not applicable to essential and emergency services, including police, health and civic staff, defence forces, personnel involved in Covid response, people involved in transportation and provision of essential commodities.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: February 22, 2021 11:12:37 pm
pune lockdown, Pimpri-Chinchwad lockdown, pune coronavirus cases, pune covid-19 cases, pune news, maharashtra coronavirus lockdown, indian expressPolice in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday issued orders imposing restrictions on night movement in their jurisdictions from 11 pm to 6 am between February 22 and 28. (Representational)

A DAY after the district administration announced a fresh round of restrictions to control the spread of Covid-19, police in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday issued orders imposing restrictions on night movement in their jurisdictions from 11 pm to 6 am between February 22 and 28.

For Pune city, the order was issued on Monday by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve. For Pimpri-Chinchwad jurisdiction, the order was issued by Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash.

Barring exceptions, movement has been prohibited on any road in the police jurisdiction of Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The order states violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

With a spike in Covid cases, police in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have said they have intensified action against those not wearing masks or those not following Covid safety norms.

