Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Pune among 7 cities picked by Centre for project on Urban Flood Risk Management

The funds will be allocated for five years – 2020-21 to 2025-2026 – and the same was communicated by the Union government to PMC last week, he said.

The PMC will have to prepare a detailed project report and tender process for implementation by Road department, Drainage department and River Improvement department. (Express file photo by Pavan Khengre)

At a time when the city is witnessing incidents of flooding due to heavy downpour, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has found something to cheer about as the Union government has included Pune in its project for Urban Flood Risk Management.

“The Union government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for Pune to implement Urban Flood Risk Management programme as it has been included among seven cities selected for implementation of the project,” said additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binawade.

As a first step towards implementation of the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in partnership with coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) is organising a stakeholder consultation workshop. It will include discussion on short-term as well as long-term measures.

The PMC will have to prepare a detailed project report and tender process for implementation by Road department, Drainage department and River Improvement department.

Pune experienced flooding on its streets on Sunday due to heavy downpour. The city has been witnessing flash floods for the last few years leading to loss of life and property. Besides, Mutha and Mula rivers cutting across city also witness flooding at times.

Notably, urban flooding has become common in a number of cities in the country, the latest examples being Bengaluru and Nagpur which faced difficulties following rains on Sunday. Mumbai experiences flooding every monsoon while Chennai too had witnessed flooding a few years ago.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:07:05 am
