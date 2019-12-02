Pune among seven cities in Maharashtra to record warmest November in two decades

Last month, the night temperatures in those cities ranged between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius. Last month, the night temperatures in those cities ranged between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Among cities in Maharashtra, Pune, Mahabaleshwar, Nashik, Jalgaon, Satara, Kolhapur and Mumbai recorded their warmest November since 2009, with the minimum temperatures mostly remaining markedly above normal.

During the past month, the night temperatures in these cities mostly ranged between 18 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius. The trend was in tune with the winter season’s temperature forecast issued for the country that was released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), recently.

Once the winter sets in, the minimum temperatures normally fall below 15 degrees Celsius and hover within 8 and 13 degrees Celsius over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada sub-divisions. This, except Mumbai, and other coastal cities, where the night temperature falls just below 20 degrees during this month, said an IMD official.

However, this year, the state has seen an exceptionally warm and rather wet start to the winter season. While the state usually does not receive any rainfall during November, data maintained by IMD suggests that rainfall recorded in Maharashtra was 183 mm, which was 101 per cent above normal.

Meteorologists said the consecutive cyclones — Kyarr and Maha — in October and November brought untimely rain besides robbing the chill away.

“With two consecutive cyclones formed in October and November, there was constant inflow of warm easterly winds that kept the night temperatures constantly above normal. Besides, significant amounts of moisture persisted during most days of November that contributed in maintaining warm conditions,” said a Met official.

While Pune begins to feel the chill by mid November, as mercury slips to 10 to 11 degrees Celsius, this year, the minimum temperature for the city remained between 15 and 22 degrees Celsius. The city’s coldest November day was on November 26, when the city recorded 14.1 degrees Celsius.

Similar trends were reported from Nashik and Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, where the normal night temperatures range between 8 degrees and 11 degrees for mid-November. During the last month, both these cities saw mercury soar to over 20 degrees.

Hill station Mahabaleshwar did not have many cold days recorded during the month gone by, and night temperatures remained 3 to 5 degrees above normal.

Even though Mumbai does not experience much fall in the night temperatures during November, this year, the coastal city too missed the November chill. In Mumbai, which came under the influence of both the cyclones, the rainfall recorded was the highest. The city recorded 264 per cent above normal rainfall during November.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App