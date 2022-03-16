Pune among hottest places in Maharashtra as mercury inches close to 40 degrees

THE DAY temperatures recorded on Tuesday across Pune district were marginally shy of 40 degrees mark. Wadgaonsheri – 39.7 degrees, Shivajinagar – 39.6 degrees, Talegaon – 39.1 degrees, Chinchwad – 38.7 degrees, Magarpatta – 38 degrees, Purandar – 37 degrees were some of the hotter localities in the district.

Pune district remained among the hottest in the State on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the maximum temperatures will continue to rise and remain 2 to 4 degrees above normal over Pune city and neighbouring areas this week.

The prevailing heatwave conditions over Konkan saw some respite with the day temperatures in southern Konkan, including Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, settling close to 36 degrees Celsius on the day. Mumbai (Santacruz) recorded 36.7 degrees on Tuesday.

However, Vidarbha and adjacent areas of Marathwada experienced heatwave conditions and the maximum temperatures rose 4 to 5 degrees above normal on Wednesday. But the heatwave will abate by Wednesday. At 41.1 degrees, Akola remained the hottest city in Maharashtra on the day. Similar hot conditions were reported at Wardha (40 degrees), Nagpur (39.6degrees), Amravati (39.8 degrees) in this meteorological subdivision. Other hot areas in the state included Parbhani (39.4 degrees), Osmanabad (38.1 degrees), Ahmednagar (39.5 degrees) and Kolhapur (38.1 degrees).

As per the IMD’s forecast, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad and some parts of interior Maharashtra along the Marathwada and Vidarbha will experience heatwave on Wednesday. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will continue to prevail over Rajasthan, Kutch-Saurashtra till Friday. Therefore, the day temperatures over northwest India will remain 2 to 3 degrees above normal and sustain so during the coming days. Hot winds from these areas had affected Konkan during the past few days.