Pune among four wettest cities in Maharsahtra: IMD

Pune is among the four wettest cities in Maharashtra this monsoon, data from India Meteorological Department (IMD) has suggested. With a 135 per cent surplus, Nashik tops the chart, followed by Satara (100 per cent), Kolhapur (93 per cent) and Pune (72 per cent) as per the rainfall recorded till September 16. The rainfall recorded over the city till September 16 was 836 mm.

Since the start of the rainy season, Pune and Nashik have remained particularly wet, but it was the exceptionally heavy rainfall reported during the first fortnight of August over most parts of the state, particularly over Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Mumbai, that has contributed to such large rain surplus. Other places, including hill stations like Mahabaleshwar and Matheran, too, have recorded extremely heavy rainfall this year.

Moreover, the IMD has forecast more rain over western Maharashtra with rainfall intensity to range between light to moderate over Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada in the coming days.

“The monsoon continues to be in the active phase. There will be widespread rain over Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola and some parts of Marathwada till September 21,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

Though the withdrawal of monsoon is nearing, rainfall activity is yet to cease over Central India regions. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will continue to receive more rain this week.