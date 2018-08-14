Pune among cities battling spurt in dengue cases

As against 33 dengue deaths in 2016 across the state, there were 65 deaths in 2017. As against 33 dengue deaths in 2016 across the state, there were 65 deaths in 2017.

Maharashtra recorded 2,134 dengue cases and six deaths from January till July this year. Kolhapur, Nashik and Pune have the highest number of dengue cases, according to state health authorities. Dr Sanjeev Kamble, Director of Health, Maharashtra, told

The Indian Express that surveillance had been stepped up. While five dengue deaths were confirmed in Kolhapur, one death was reported from Nashik.

Across the state, dengue cases have increased in the last three months. As against 187 cases in May, the number of cases jumped to 550 in June and 1,041 in July. Separately, a total of 281 cases of chikungunya have been registered across the state. According to health officials, 815 dengue cases were reported from Kolhapur corporation areas and another 184 from rural areas. Nashik had 220 cases followed by 114 cases in Pune.

As against 33 dengue deaths in 2016 across the state, there were 65 deaths in 2017. Last year, Maharashtra had 7,829 dengue cases. At the Pune Municipal Corporation, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, in charge of the insect-control department, confirmed 155 dengue cases from January till date, apart from 106 chikungunya cases. “We have issued 3,080 notices to errant persons/societies, where mosquito-breeding sites have been identified,” Dr Wavare said.

At Sassoon General Hospital and B J Medical College’s laboratory, which is part of the national vector-borne disease surveillance programme, officials have registered 110 dengue cases and 146 chikungunya cases in the last three months. According to officials, there were 75 chikungunya cases in July compared to 32 in June, while 54 dengue cases were reported in July against 35 in June.

Before the monsoon, health authorities had picked up 452 dengue cases from January till April and 114 chikungunya case.

