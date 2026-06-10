Labourer dies after blast at Khadki, Pune, Ammunition Factory

Officials from Khadki police station said the incident took place around 3.30 pm on Monday at a construction site of a toilet block near the artillery section of the factory. Police identified the deceased as Kartik Burman (20) from West Bengal. "Our initial (Credit- @AFK_MIL)

A 20-year-old contractual labourer engaged in a construction project at the Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK), died due to critical injuries he sustained in an unexplained blast on Monday. He was among a team of civilian workers tasked with building a toilet block within the factory premises. The police and authorities at the AFK have launched probes into the explosion the exact cause of which remains unknown.

Officials from Khadki police station said the incident took place around 3.30 pm on Monday at a construction site of a toilet block near the artillery section of the factory. Police identified the deceased as Kartik Burman (20) from West Bengal. “Our initial information suggests some temporary civilian contractual labourers were working at the site. At the time of the incident the deceased was alone at the spot. Some excavation has been done at the location. Suddenly an explosion took place and Burman sustained multiple serious injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.” said an officer from Khadki police station.