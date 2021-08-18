Pune: Senior citizen duped of Rs 11 lakh on false promise of jobs for his sons at Ammunition Factory

A fraudster duped a Pune resident of Rs 11.16 lakh on false assurances of getting his sons jobs in the Ammunition Factory.

Police said the 60-year-old complainant came in contact with the fraudster in 2019 through a common friend. The man allegedly assured the complainant that he would provide his sons jobs as helpers in the Ammunition Factory in Pune.

He allegedly demanded money from the complainant for getting the jobs. Police said that between February 2019 and September 2020, the complainant paid Rs 11.16 lakh to the accused, but his sons never got any job in the Ammunition Factory.

Police said no arrest has been made in this case yet and investigation is on.