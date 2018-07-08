Pune: Amid steady drizzle and flower shower, ‘palkhis’ arrive in city

The palkhi of Tukaram Maharaj at Wakdewadi. (Express photo by Sandip Daundkar) The palkhi of Tukaram Maharaj at Wakdewadi. (Express photo by Sandip Daundkar)

Braving a persistent drizzle, lakhs of warkaris accompanying the palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram arrived in Pune on Saturday. Pune residents, on their part, gave the waves of warkaris flowing into the city quite a grand welcome.

As the palanquins entered Pune, they were welcomed by a delegation of top office0bearers of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at a pandal in Wakdewadi.

The PMC delegation included Mayor Mukta Tilak, Deputy Mayor Siddharth Dhende, MLA Vijay Kale, BJP leaders Manjushri Khardekar and Aditya Malve, among others. At the junction where the two processions crossed paths, flowers were showered on the palanquins and accompanying warkaris.

Read | Pune: Farm distress, loan waiver weigh on warkaris’ minds

Meanwhile, volunteers, local residents and members of NGOs, who had lined up on both sides of the streets, distributed snacks, food packets, tea and water among the spirited warkaris.

Tukaram Maharaj palanquin was as the first one to arrive at Wakdewadi, at about 5.15 pm.

The palkhi of Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, which left Alandi on Friday morning, arrived at Wakdewadi at 6 pm and then travelled towards Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Paduka Chowk on F C Road, via Sancheti Hospital Chowk.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, the Sant Tukaram palkhi procession started at about 5.30 am from Vithal temple in Akurdi. It reached Pimpri at 8 am and Nashik Phata chowk at 10.30 am.

The palkhi reached Dapodi around 12 noon, where it halted for more than an hour.

Like every year, several residential societies had organised meals for dindis or groups of warkaris participating in the palkhi procession.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had made arrangements to provide drinking water and mobile toilet facility to warkaris.

“We had pressed six water tankers into service and provided 600 mobile toilets,” said PCMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade.

Traffic across Pune, however, was hit badly and most commuters blamed “bad planning” by traffic police.

Several major roads were closed, and the internal roads, to which vehicles were diverted, were too narrow to accommodate them.

Traffic police had also blocked cars going from Nigdi to Nashik Phata, inconveniencing several office-goers. This caused traffic snarls at Nigdi, Akurdi, Chinchwad and Pimpri.

Pune Traffic Police said the number of devotees has increased significantly in the last few years.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App