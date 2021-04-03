Pune: Amid restrictions and curfew, special permissions to be issued for vaccination process

Maharashtra continues its rapid pace of Covid-19 vaccinations with as many as 70,27,500 beneficiaries getting the jab till date. To ensure that the process is not affected due to the recent restrictions and night curfew, State Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas told The Indian Express that special permission for vaccinations will be issued.

“We will issue permission for vaccination if required. There is enthusiasm among people as seen by the number of inoculations done till date,” said Dr Vyas. The state has an adequate stock of 30 lakh vaccine doses and all efforts are being made to encourage local residents over 45 to come out in large numbers and get the vaccine, said health officials.

India has recorded a milestone in Covid-19 vaccinations with the administration of over 7 crore vaccine doses. After Maharashtra, as many as 64,28,073 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh followed by 61,51,585 in Rajasthan. In Maharashtra, 62,47,362 have got the first dose while 7,80,138 have got the second dose of the the vaccine.

Till April 2, a total of 8.95 lakh persons have been vaccinated in Pune district, of which over four lakh are from the city, 3.29 lakh from Pune Rural and 1.59 lakh from Pimpri-Chinchwad, said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle. He too pointed out that there has been enthusiasm in the over 45 age group to take the vaccine. On April 2, a total of 35,173 persons in this age group got the vaccine shot in Pune district while overall 69,845 got both first and second doses in all groups – senior citizens, frontline workers and others.

Pune district has also declared ‘Mission 100 days’ for vaccinating citizens and ramping up daily inoculation numbers up to one lakh.

Experts like Sudhir Mehta, coordinator of the Pune platform for Covid response, and others have been stressing on the urgent need to ramp up vaccinations, particularly in the wake of rising number of infections.