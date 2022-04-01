Pune: Amid pandemic, PMC sees record revenue collection

Despite going through an economic slowdown due to the pandemic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has registered a record revenue collection in 2021-22 with Rs 2,002 crore as building development charges and Rs 1,845.91 crore as property taxes.

“A total of 698 new building permits were issued in 2021-22 while recovering building development charges of Rs 2,002 crore in the year. This is against the revenue target of Rs 1,185.06 crore for 2021-22,” said city engineer Prashant Waghmare.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“The civic administration also approved 2,775 building development proposals, including permission to 698 new buildings,” he added.

The revenue collection from the building development charges had dropped in the first year of the pandemic. It was Rs 508 crore with only 359 new building permissions in 2020-21 as against Rs 770 crore in 2019-20.

“The PMC collected a revenue of Rs 1,846 crore as property tax from 8,68,671 properties. The pandemic has increased the online payment of property taxes with 70 per cent owners paying online, 13 per cent through cheques and only 17 per cent through cash,” said Vilas Kanade, in-charge of the Civic Property Tax department.

The revenue collection includes Rs 108.83 crore from an amnesty scheme for residential properties. A total of 48,304 property owners took advantage of the scheme.

The PMC also registered 71,220 new properties while around one lakh properties with change of use were identified in the financial year, Kanade said, adding, the PMC has attached 7,300 non-residential properties for not clearing dues.