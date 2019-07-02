Pune: Six labourers killed after wall collapse in Ambegaon area, rescue operations on

At least six labourers, four men and two women, were killed Tuesday after the compound wall of a college in Ambegaon area collapsed a little after midnight.

Advertising

According to primary information, some huts were constructed next to the wall of Sinhagad College in Ambegaon. Around 1.30 am following incessant rains, a portion of the wall collapsed.

At least 15 persons living in these huts were trapped under the debris. Local residents and a team from the Pune fire brigade rescued nine persons.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot to conduct rescue operations.

Six killed in #wallcollapse in ambegaon buhruk in #Pune. Near sinhagad college. @IndianExpress — Ajay Khape Jadhav (@ajay_khape) July 2, 2019

The incident comes days after 15 persons, including four children, were killed Saturday after a retaining wall of Alcon Stylus housing society in Kondwa in Pune collapsed on temporary tin shed residences of labourers at an adjacent construction site of SVG Kanchan Group.

Those killed were construction workers and their family members from Bihar. Three others survived with minor to grievous injuries. Police have booked a total of builders involved in both the projects and have arrested two of them.