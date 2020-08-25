Pune: Ambegaon emerges as new hotspot as infection spreads towards suburbs

Other wards that have reported over 500 cases in the last two weeks are Hadapsar Gaothan-Satavwadi with 523 new patients and Shaniwar Peth-Sadashiv Peth, with 507 new patients.

The Ambegaon ward has turned out to be the new Covid-19 hotspot in the city, with over 5 per cent of new cases in Pune reported from the area in the last two weeks. The Lohiyanagar-Kasewadi ward, initially one of the worst-hit areas in the city, has reported the slowest growth of the infection in recent days.

Tracking the way the infection has spread across the 42 wards in the city shows that while it has slowed down in areas that were initially badly hit by the virus, it is picking up pace in areas that were relatively unaffected earlier. The infection is also spreading more rapidly in the suburbs now, while it has slowed down in the central parts of the city, which had reported a high number of cases in the beginning of the outbreak.

In the last two weeks, from August 8 to 22, the maximum number of patients, 932, has been registered in Ambegaon-Dattanagar-Katraj Gaothan, taking the total number of patients to 2,857. The adjoining ward of Dhankawadi-Ambegaon Pathar also reported a large number of new patients, 613, in this period. Both the wards are located on Satara Road and include densely-populated areas.

The Kharadi-Chandannagar ward on Nagar Road has also seen the infection spread rapidly, and reported 670 new patients in the two-week period. This was followed by Vadgaon Dhayari-Vadgaon Budhruk ward on Sinhagad Road, which reported 649 new patients.

The Lohiyanagar-Kasewadi ward, once the most-affected ward, has seen the infection slow down considerably, with 68 new patients reported in the last 14 days. Another ward that saw a high number of cases earlier, Ramwadi-Syednagar, registered the second lowest number of patients, 83, in the two weeks. Similar is the case with the Tadiwala Road-Sassoon hospital ward, which has reported 189 new patients in the last two weeks.

The Navipeth-Parvati ward, once the site of a surge, has reported 273 new patients. While the infection has slowed down in Koregaon Park-Ghorpadi ward, it has reported the highest number of total patients, 2,940, including 440 new patients in the last two weeks.

The areas that have seen the fastest growth rate of the infection also include Baner-Bavdhan-Pashan ward, which reported 466 new patients, taking the total number of patients to 1,415. A similar surge was seen in Warje-Malwadi, which reported 502 new patients, while the Vadgaonsheri-Kalyaninagar ward reported 555 new patients in the two weeks. The three wards were among the least-affected ones for a few months after the outbreak of pandemic.

Other wards that have reported over 500 cases in the last two weeks are Hadapsar Gaothan-Satavwadi with 523 new patients and Shaniwar Peth-Sadashiv Peth, with 507 new patients.

