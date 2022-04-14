Pune: Three shops, hoardings on stage set for Ambedkar Jayanti gutted in fire

Three roadside shops and some hoardings on a stage set for Ambedkar Jayanti were gutted in a fire that started near the Pune railway station area in the early hours of Thursday, said officials. No casualties were reported as firefighters took out five gas cylinders from one of the shops in time to avert a major fire.

Fire brigade officials said that a stage was constructed in front of the Ambedkar statue near Pune railway station. The rear side of the stage, which had several large hoardings, was very close to a row of small roadside shops.

Officials from the Pune fire brigade control room said that the fire started around 3.30 and damaged three shops and some hoardings on stage. The fire was brought under control around 4 am with the help of four fire tenders. One of the shops was an eatery and firefighters took out five gas cylinders kept in the shop and further averted the fire from getting aggravated.