Pune: Amazon worker, one more held for ‘cheating’ shopping portal of goods worth Rs 17.13 lakh

POLICE ARRESTED a Dhanori resident and an Amazon employee for allegedly cheating the popular online shopping portal, and recovered electronic goods worth Rs 17.13 lakh from them.

The arrests were made by the cyber crime cell of the Pune City Police. The accused were identified as Achal Amol Mangaokar and Rashid Jumman Chaudhari.

According to police, customers can buy products on Amazon’s shopping portal using the ‘cash on delivery’ option and can also return products that they do not find satisfactory.

Police said the company found that products were being booked for purchase with ‘cash on delivery’ option and then being returned from one particular Amazon ID. However, the returned products never came back, police added.

Pooka Bhosale, Amazon’s legal adviser, lodged a complaint following which an FIR was registered at Alankar police station under Sections 419, 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Officials from the cyber crime cell, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh More and Senior Inspector Radhika Phadke, began a probe into the matter. Police identified Mangaokar as the person who was committing this fraud.

A police team arrested Mangaokar after which an interrogation led to his accomplice Chaudhari, who had been working for Amazon for the last three years.

“The duo was arrested and we recovered electronic goods worth Rs 17.13 lakh from them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Mitesh Gatte at a press conference on Saturday.

Police said Chaudhari was an engineer and was aware that details of the products returned by the customers were not updated on Amazon’s system. So, police added, he created at least 20 email ids that he used for buying products from Amazon with the ‘cash on delivery’ option.

Police also said he would use the ‘returns’ option for the products, but would keep them instead of returning them to the company.