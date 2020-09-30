Pune: Alumni Association of College of Engineering raises Rs 67 lakh, buys laptops for 175 needy students

College of Engineering, Pune

The Alumni Association of the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) has raised Rs 67 lakh, which was used to provide 175 laptops for financially-challenged students of the college.

“The Covid-19 pandemic situation compelled education institutions to opt for online teaching and online examinations. This created a need for laptops or computers for every student. But many students come from humble backgrounds and smaller neighbouring cities… some are children of farmers, who do not have laptops, desktops or even the required internet connectivity,” said Ramesh Rao, treasurer and governing body member of the Alumni Association.

COEP had provided the Alumni Association with a priority list earlier in July and Ashwin Honkan and Vikas Khanvelkar from the governing body put in the efforts to execute the initiative within a time period of two months.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd