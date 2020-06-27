Pune allows salons, beauty parlours to resume services

A barber shop in Kasarwadi (Express File Photo) A barber shop in Kasarwadi (Express File Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday gave permission to resume services of salons and beauty parlours in the city.

“Salons and beauty parlours will only be allowed to cut and colour hair, besides waxing and threading. No services that require contact with skin will be allowed,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, adding that salons and parlours have been asked to display these instructions for convenience of customers.

Stressing on the need to follow all safety measures in the wake of spread of Covid-19, Gaikwad said that all staff must wear gloves, aprons and masks at all times. He added that chairs, tiles and other open space in shops should be sanitised every two hours.

“Only disposable towels and napkins will be allowed to be used on customers and non-disposable equipments should be sanitised and disinfected after every use,” the civic chief said.

