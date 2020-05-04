Pune: All ranks of Southern Command ‘thank corona warriors’

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General C P Mohanty. Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General C P Mohanty.

All ranks of the Army’s Southern Command on Sunday expressed gratitude towards “corona warriors” through symbolic ceremonies held with representatives from different agencies involved in the effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A press statement from the Army said Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, on behalf of all ranks of the Southern Command, “commended the courage, selfless sacrifice and dedication to duty of corona warriors that has ensured that we win the fight against this contagion”. The release added, “Placing themselves at the frontline, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitisation workers, police personnel and essential supply service employees worked round the clock with unshakable faith to ensure that the citizens of the country remain safe and their requirements are met in these testing times.”

Senior officials from the Southern Command visited offices of Pune’s divisional commissioner, police commissioner, district collector, civic body, along with 15 police establishments and 17 hospitals. They expressed gratitude towards officials and staff. At these places, Army officials presented banners and organised cake cutting ceremony as a token of appreciation.

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Mohanty said, “The corona warriors are undertaking this challenging task of fighting COVID-19 and have demonstrated resolve and grit by which the country has been able to suppress the spread to a large extent… we salute the valiant corona warriors…”

At the police commissioner’s office, Maj Gen Navneet Kumar, General Officer Commanding of South Maharashtra and Goa Sub-Area, led the team of Army officers that met and thanked the Commissioner of Police Dr K Venkatesham, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Shisve and other officers.

