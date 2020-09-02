Pune: All private and govt offices directed to appoint vigilance officer to ensure safety norms followed at workplace

At government offices, all Class 1 and 2 officers have been permitted attend office regularly. (Representational Image)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) directed all private and government offices in the city on Wednesday to appoint vigilance officers to ensure that norms of physical distancing, face masks and other safety measures are strictly followed at their premises.

The civic body also allowed hotels and lodges to resume normal functioning with 100 per cent occupancy of rooms.

In the revised guidelines to be followed till the end of September to check the spread of Covid-19 in Pune, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said all private offices in the city can be operational with 30 per cent manpower. Offices have to train their staff on taking care while going home so that high-risk persons in their family do not get infected, he added. “It will be compulsory for each office to depute a vigilance officer to ensure strict implementation of norms of maintaining social distance, use of a mask on face and cleanliness steps to be followed by staff at the workplace,” he said.

At government offices, all Class 1 and 2 officers have been permitted to attend office regularly. The remaining staff would either be a maximum of 30 people or 30 per cent of the total strength, Kumar said, adding all the offices will have thermal scanning and sanitisers at the entrance gates with all working staff required to wear masks.

Residential hotels and lodges have been given permission to operate with full capacity for which “standard operating procedures (SOPs)” will be declared separately, Kumar said, adding that the PMPML will resume its public transport bus service with SOPs for the safety of passengers.

Educational institutes will remain closed and only online or distance learning facility will be allowed from the premises, he said. “Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, bars, halls, cultural centres and restaurants will remain shut and no social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and educational events or rallies will be allowed. Religious places will stay closed,” Kumar said.

Eateries at hospitals, police stations, government offices, bus depots, railway stations, airport and quarantine centres will be allowed to operate while restaurants will be allowed to provide only parcel service, he said, adding there will not be any need of e-passes for travelling to and fro from city. The relaxation of norms given in the past will continue further, the guidelines clarified.

