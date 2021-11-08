Pune: All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament to begin Nov 9

The All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament, which will be held here from November 9 to November 14, will see participation from 236 players from across the country, including 135 rated players, said the organisers.

The tournament will be organised by the Buddhibal Kreeda Trust (BKT) and will be held at Ashwamedh Hall, Karve Road.

BKT trustee Prakash Kunte said the tournament has a total prize money of Rs 2 lakh and it will be played under the Swiss league format. The winner will get Rs 50,000, the runner-up will bag Rs 30,000 and the second runner-up will take home Rs 20,000. Prizes will also be offered to players rated between 1,401-1,600, 1,201-1,400 and 1,001-1,200, among others.