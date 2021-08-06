Pune: All eyes on Saturday’s Covid meet over relaxation of restrictions

Eight districts, including Pune, are still under lockdown restrictions. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale/File)

As protests by traders’ associations continue in Pune over lockdown curbs, all eyes are now set on Saturday’s Covid-19 review meet which will decide whether restrictions will be eased or not in the district.

Although Pune has witnessed a drop in the number of patients being hospitalised, its positivity rate remains on the higher side at around 4 per cent as the infection has spread to the rural areas.

The state government, taking into account the positivity rate, have continued with the ongoing restrictions in eight districts, including Pune, while lockdown curbs have been relaxed in others, including Mumbai.

Currently, all shops in Pune are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 4 pm on weekdays, while shops selling essential items can operate on weekends till 4 pm. Malls haven’t been allowed to re-open while restaurants are allowed to operate only on weekdays till 4 pm.

As such, the traders have been protesting in demand of extending the timings till 8 pm and relaxation on weekends so that they are able to conduct their business.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has indicated that relaxation on the timings of shops is very likely to happen.

On August 5, the Pune Municipal Corporation registered a daily positivity rate of 2.8 per cent as 244 new people had tested positive for Covid-19 in a day. 5 people succumbed to the disease, taking the overall toll to 8,797.