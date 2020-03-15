Pune: All eight positive coronavirus cases in 2 PCMC hospitals stable

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, who is monitoring the situation, said they were planning to shift the three patients to Bhosari hospital. “We will take a decision tomorrow,” he said. (PTI/Representational Image) Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, who is monitoring the situation, said they were planning to shift the three patients to Bhosari hospital. “We will take a decision tomorrow,” he said. (PTI/Representational Image)

All eight persons who were tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to two hospitals run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are in stable condition, officials said.

As many as five persons, four from one family, were admitted to isolation unit set up at Bhosari hospital after their reports confirmed positive for COVID-19. The four family members were at high risk after coming in contact of a man who had returned from Dubai and has been admitted to civic-run YCM hospital in Sant Tukaram Nagar area testing positive for the virus.

The fifth person who was admitted to Bhosari hospital is among the 90 persons who had returned from Thailand after attending a wedding.

“The four family members admitted in Bhosari isolation unit are in one ward while the fifth person is in another ward,” Dr Laxman Gofane, executive health officer, told The Indian Express on Sunday.

In all, eight members of the family had been admitted to Bhosari hospital, in two separate wards. “Four of them had been tested negative and four positive. All of them were initially reluctant to get admitted… We convinced them to get admitted,” said Dr Gofane

Dr Gofane said none of the eight patients had any symptoms of coronavirus. “But since they have tested positive, they have been quarantined for 14 days,” he said.

PCMC is taking care of their food and refreshments. “We are providing them food three times and even tea,” said a doctor.

Three persons who first tested positive have been admitted to YCM hospital. “All the three are stable and have shown no symptoms like fever, cold and runny nose,” said Dr Rajendra Wable, who heads the YCM hospital.

He added: “They are in touch with their families and friends through mobile phone. They are all asymptomatic and stable.”

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, who is monitoring the situation, said they were planning to shift the three patients to Bhosari hospital. “We will take a decision tomorrow,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.