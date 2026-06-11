Bus Rapid Transit System in Pune likely to become part of history

Pune is on the verge of dismantling its final BRTS route on the Pune-Alandi road to clear chronic traffic bottlenecks and reduce accidents. (File)

The last route for the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) is all set to make an exit as the Pune civic body and the city police are in favour of dismantling the existing BRTS on Pune-Alandi road.

In response to a resolution by elected representatives, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the Pune-Alandi road was choked by traffic between Bindu Madhav Thackeray chowk and Sathe Biscuit chowk and citizens lost precious time commuting through here.

“If the BRTS land on Pune-Alandi road is removed, it will allow for two additional lanes for buses and other vehicles plying on the road which will make citizens commute conveniently,” said the municipal commissioner.