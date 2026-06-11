Bus Rapid Transit System in Pune likely to become part of history

Proposal to remove Pune-Alandi road BRTS tabled to facilitate traffic

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneJun 11, 2026 06:51 PM IST
Pune is on the verge of dismantling its final BRTS route on the Pune-Alandi road to clear chronic traffic bottlenecks and reduce accidents. (File)Pune is on the verge of dismantling its final BRTS route on the Pune-Alandi road to clear chronic traffic bottlenecks and reduce accidents. (File)
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The last route for the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) is all set to make an exit as the Pune civic body and the city police are in favour of dismantling the existing BRTS on Pune-Alandi road.

In response to a resolution by elected representatives, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the Pune-Alandi road was choked by traffic between Bindu Madhav Thackeray chowk and Sathe Biscuit chowk and citizens lost precious time commuting through here.

“If the BRTS land on Pune-Alandi road is removed, it will allow for two additional lanes for buses and other vehicles plying on the road which will make citizens commute conveniently,” said the municipal commissioner.

The city traffic police has urged the Pune civic body to remove the BRTS lane on Sadalbaba chowk to Vishranwadi chowk in Pune-Alandi road to resolve traffic and avoid accidents.

Also Read | Pune’s PMPML to install CCTV and dashcams in all buses; 2,500 new buses by 2027

A civic officer said the BRTS on the Pune-Satara road has been discontinued for the construction of the Swargate to Katraj Metro stretch, while the BRTS on Pune-Nagar road has been removed following demands by citizens. “The BRTS was not used effectively in Pune as private vehicles plied on the route which led to accidents. Therefore, the last existing BRTS on Pune-Alandi road is on the verge of being removed,” he said.

The civic road department said that the PMC has undertaken constructing a grade separator and flyover at Bindu Madhav chowk, which will have extensions to all four roads of the junction and the need for the BRTS would decrease. It stated that the Pune civic body was constructing a flyover and grade separator between Vishrantwadi Chowk to Phulenagar road. The civic body said that along some BRTS stretches, private vehicles used the system as a place to commute as it was vacant due to the low frequency of PMPML buses, causing accidents as a result.

The PMPML opposed any move to remove the BRTS on the Pune-Alandi road, saying it was plying 126 buses on the dedicated route along which 80,000 citizens travelled daily for faster, safe and cheap commutes. “The discontinuation of BRTS will likely lead to a decrease in frequency of buses on the route as trips will get cancelled due to traffic congestion, speed of vehicles will reduce and will lead to an increase in road accidents,” a PMPML official said.

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The proposal to remove the BRTS on the Pune-Alandi road was tabled by NCP corporator Suhas Tingre, who said it was a grave inconvenience to citizens.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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