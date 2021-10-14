Pune: Ajit Pawar to head committee to build museum on sugar

On Tuesday, the state government formally published the official gazette notification for the formation of a high-power committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to go ahead with the construction of a sugar museum. To be housed in Sakar Sankul, this would be the first-of-its-kind museum in India dedicated to sugar and sugarcane.

Sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad had first proposed the idea of a sugar museum during the annual general body meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute last year. Gaikwad said the museum should highlight the process of conversion of cane into sugar and other byproducts. Given the importance of the industry in Maharashtra’s growth, the museum was to showcase the history, the growth and potential of the industry.

With 16 of the 36 ministers in the state having direct links with the sugar industry, the idea was received well and Pawar had allocated Rs 40 crore in the state Budget for the same.

Countries like Germany and Mauritius have similar museums but the one in Pune would be the first-of-its-kind in the country. Gaikwad said, “The museum would have a mini sugar mill where people would be able to see the conversion of cane into sugar as well as conversion of byproducts like jaggery, ethanol, co-generation and others. The museum would have a sugar themed cafe and an audio-visual area where informative clips about the industry would be played. Ample parking and an amphitheatre would also be part of the museum.”

The committee, which was announced Tuesday, will consist of the cooperation minister, minister for state for cooperation, additional chief secretary (cooperation) and the commissioner of sugar. With a Budget of Rs 40 crore, the project will involve floating tenders to get bids from national and international architects.

