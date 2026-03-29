Pune Airport tops AAI’s ranking on service quality based on passenger feedback

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The Pune International Airport claimed the top spot in a nationwide survey measuring service quality and passenger satisfaction across all airports in India, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced Saturday. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the city’s aviation infrastructure and is being celebrated widely across Maharashtra.
This recognition comes from the ACI-ASQ Survey 2025, Airport Council International’s Airport Service Quality Survey, which is conducted annually across airports nationwide and is based entirely on passenger feedback.
The survey evaluated airports on several key parameters, including cleanliness, security arrangements, check-in efficiency, staff behaviour, available amenities, and overall passenger satisfaction. Pune Airport ranked first on all these counts. Goa Airport finished second in the rankings, while Indore Airport took the third position.
The awards are scheduled to be presented on March 31, coinciding with the 31st Foundation Day of the Airports Authority of India. Officials from Pune Airport will be felicitated on the occasion.
AAI officials credited Pune Airport’s top ranking to sustained improvements in service quality, consistent upgrades to passenger facilities, and efficient day-to-day management over the past year. The airport has been making steady strides in enhancing the overall travel experience for the growing number of passengers it serves each year.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol welcomed the achievement. “It is a matter of great pride that Pune Airport has secured the first rank in the country,” he said, adding that the achievement reflects the commitment to providing excellent services to passengers. He also assured that Pune Airport would continue to work towards offering world-class facilities to travellers.