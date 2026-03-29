Pune Airport tops AAI’s ranking on service quality based on passenger feedback

The Pune International Airport claimed the top spot in a nationwide survey measuring service quality and passenger satisfaction across all airports in India, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced Saturday. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the city’s aviation infrastructure and is being celebrated widely across Maharashtra.

This recognition comes from the ACI-ASQ Survey 2025, Airport Council International’s Airport Service Quality Survey, which is conducted annually across airports nationwide and is based entirely on passenger feedback.

The survey evaluated airports on several key parameters, including cleanliness, security arrangements, check-in efficiency, staff behaviour, available amenities, and overall passenger satisfaction. Pune Airport ranked first on all these counts. Goa Airport finished second in the rankings, while Indore Airport took the third position.