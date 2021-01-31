Pune Airport to remain shut for 14 days due to runway resurfacing works: AAI

Pune Airport will remain shut for 14 days, between April 26 and May 9 this year. (Express File Photo)

The Pune Airport will remain shut for 14 days, between April 26 and May 9 this year, owing to runway resurfacing works, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said on Sunday.

The work, which began in October 2020, had already limited civil operations only to daytime. The airport remains shut for flights between 8 pm and 8 am.

“As per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), Pune Airport will have no flight operations for 14 days, from April 26 till 9 May, 2021, due to runway resurfacing works,” the Airport Authority of India (AAI) posted on its Twitter account on Sunday.

Kuldeep Singh Rishi, director, Pune airport, said that the closure was being planned for a year.

The airport is a civil enclave operating from the Indian Air Force station in Lohegaon. During ordinary times, some time slots are reserved for sortie practice and civil flights operating in the remaining time.