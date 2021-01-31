scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Pune Airport to remain shut for 14 days due to runway resurfacing works: AAI

The work, which began in October 2020, had already limited civil operations only to daytime. The airport remains shut for flights between 8 pm and 8 am.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: January 31, 2021 11:23:05 pm
Pune airport, Airport Authority of India, Indian Air Force (IAF), Pune news, pune airport runway, pune airport construction, pune latest news, indian expressPune Airport will remain shut for 14 days, between April 26 and May 9 this year. (Express File Photo)

The Pune Airport will remain shut for 14 days, between April 26 and May 9 this year, owing to runway resurfacing works, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said on Sunday.

“As per information received from Indian Air Force (IAF), Pune Airport will have no flight operations for 14 days, from April 26 till 9 May, 2021, due to runway resurfacing works,” the Airport Authority of India (AAI) posted on its Twitter account on Sunday.

Kuldeep Singh Rishi, director, Pune airport, said that the closure was being planned for a year.

The airport is a civil enclave operating from the Indian Air Force station in Lohegaon. During ordinary times, some time slots are reserved for sortie practice and civil flights operating in the remaining time.

