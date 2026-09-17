Pune Airport to host 24-day ‘Yatri Seva Abhiyan’ from September 17 to improve passenger experience

Pune Airport will host Yatri Seva Abhiyan 2026, a 24-day passenger service campaign aimed at improving the everyday travel experience for passengers. It will be running from September 17 to October 10, structured around the principles of Seva, Swachhata, Sahyog and Service with Smile.

“Unlike a one-day event conducted last year, the initiative has been spread across 24 days, with each day focused on a specific aspect of the airport experience – ranging from cleanliness and digital services to security, parking and seating. The idea is not just to fix problems during the campaign period, but to turn these improvements into lasting practices,” said Airport Director Santosh Dhoke during a media briefing on Wednesday.

The 24-day calendar touches on nearly every part of a passenger’s journey through the airport. Early days focus on the basics – a cleanliness drive on the approach side of the terminal, hassle-free parking, comfortable seating, and smoother arrival for elderly and differently-abled passengers. This is followed by days dedicated to wayfinding and flight information, baggage handling, and access to drinking water and other essential amenities.

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The campaign also gives attention to digital convenience, including Digi Yatra, free Wi-Fi, and digital kiosks, with a special assistance desk planned during busy hours to help passengers use these services.

Other days are set aside for women, children and family-friendly facilities such as baby-care rooms and safety measures; for passenger grievance redressal through feedback and AirSewa; and for showcasing local culture at the airport. “Later in the campaign, the focus shifts to sustainability – cutting down single-use plastic and improving energy use – and to training frontline staff in courtesy and handling passengers with empathy, including recognising staff for excellent service,” Dhoke said.

The campaign will also see coordination among airlines, security agencies, ground staff and other stakeholders to jointly walk through the airport and identify recurring problem areas that need fixing.

Speaking about the initiative, Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said, “Last year, we ran this as a one-day activity. But we realised that real, sustained change doesn’t happen in a single day – it needs consistent effort. That is why this year we have expanded it into a 24-day programme, so that improvements are not just temporary fixes but become part of our everyday culture of passenger service, and will be rolled out across airports in the country.”

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Dhoke said attention will also be given to passengers using Pune’s regional connectivity routes. “We have four Regional Connectivity Routes from Pune, and most of the passengers on these are first-time flyers, so we would be giving them a seamless check-in experience,” he said.

As part of the campaign, the airport will also carry out hygiene and rate-list inspections of food outlets within the terminal, and has planned health checkups for sanitation workers, Dhoke added.

The campaign will also see coordination among airlines, security agencies, ground staff and other stakeholders to jointly walk through the airport and identify recurring problem areas that need fixing.

Dhoke said, “Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is expected to make surprise visits to four airports across the country during the 24-day period to oversee operations.”