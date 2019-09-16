Pune airport to get facial recognition technology

Pune airport is planning to implement facial recognition biometric technology under the central government’s Digi Yatra scheme, which will make entry of passengers to the airport hassle-free and fast.

Pune airport is among the four airports across the country that have been selected by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to undertake the project.

A contract to set up and run the system has been awarded to a New Delhi-based company.

Under the ‘Digi Yatra’ programme, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is planning to start biometric boarding system at airports across the country. Initially, it will be installed at Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune and Vijayawada airports.

“Passenger entry will be automatically processed based on facial recognition systems at checkpoints like entry, security and aircraft boarding, thus facilitating paperless travel. The system will be operational by next year,” said Pune Airport Director Ajay Kumar.

“The tender has been awarded to M/s NEC Technologies India Private Ltd, based in New Delhi with its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. The cost of the project is approximately Rs 14 crore for Pune airport. The firm will also be responsible for operation and maintenance for a period of seven years after the implementation of the project. The project is likely to be completed within one year,” he said.

Under the scheme, passengers will have their identities verified at every step of the check-in process by being photographed at each stage. The system will be similar during security check.There will be no need for showing and stamping boarding passes after frisking.

The initiative will bring benefits to passengers and all stakeholders involved in the process, including the airport operator, who will be having travel information in advance for better resource planning and real-time data of passengers within the terminal.