Pune airport flyers get sleep pod facility at AeroMall, uptake still limited

The sleep pods can be booked online in advance or at the facility itself. (Express photo)

For flyers, particularly arriving late at night or facing long layovers, a relatively new facility near Pune airport is offering an alternative to waiting lounges and expensive hotel stays —sleep pods located at the AeroMall.

Launched in June 2025 by start-up Nap Junction, the facility is situated a short walk from the airport terminal. While designed as a low-cost alternative to cater to passengers during odd hours, operators say occupancy has remained dwindling so far, pointing to limited awareness among travellers.

“The facility includes 11 single-occupancy pods, of which three are reserved for women. Each pod is equipped with air conditioning, charging points, a reading light and a small television. Passengers are also provided digital lockers for luggage, along with smaller in-pod storage spaces for valuables such as wallets and phones,” said the facility manager at Nap Junction.