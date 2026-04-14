Pune airport flyers get sleep pod facility at AeroMall, uptake still limited

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For flyers, particularly arriving late at night or facing long layovers, a relatively new facility near Pune airport is offering an alternative to waiting lounges and expensive hotel stays —sleep pods located at the AeroMall.
Launched in June 2025 by start-up Nap Junction, the facility is situated a short walk from the airport terminal. While designed as a low-cost alternative to cater to passengers during odd hours, operators say occupancy has remained dwindling so far, pointing to limited awareness among travellers.
“The facility includes 11 single-occupancy pods, of which three are reserved for women. Each pod is equipped with air conditioning, charging points, a reading light and a small television. Passengers are also provided digital lockers for luggage, along with smaller in-pod storage spaces for valuables such as wallets and phones,” said the facility manager at Nap Junction.
In addition to the pods, the space offers a shared work area, Wi-Fi, washrooms and a meditation room. Paid add-ons such as massage chairs, hot beverages and virtual reality experiences are also available.
Bookings can be made online in advance or at the facility itself. The pricing is structured for short stays, with a two-hour slot costing Rs 599, three hours at Rs 799, six hours at Rs 1,399, and 12 hours at Rs 1,999.
According to the facility manager, the concept is particularly relevant in Pune, where several flights operate late at night and in the early morning hours. However, footfall has yet to match expectations. “Even during peak travel seasons and holidays, sometimes, occupancy dwindles,” the manager said, adding that awareness remains a key challenge.
With privacy-focused design and CCTV surveillance in place, the pods aim to provide a secure and functional resting option. Passengers who have come across the service say it could fill a practical gap if better promoted by airport authorities.
Vinay Sawant, a frequent flyer from Bhosari, said, “Many travellers are still unaware of such options despite the growing number of late-night flights. With improved visibility, the facility could emerge as a convenient stop-gap solution for short-duration rest, especially for those in transit.”