Pune airport runway closes due to IAF aircraft tyre burst, flights delayed

Several flights were delayed at the Pune airport due to an unexpected runway closure caused by a tyre burst of a Sukhoi 30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday afternoon. As per sources at the airport, the tyre burst of the aircraft happened around 11 am and the runway remained shut for operations till 3.30 pm.

During this period, flights scheduled to land in Pune were diverted to Mumbai and other locations. Departures were delayed by several hours leading to inconvenience for passengers who took to social media to complain about the issue.

Entire pune airport is in panic due to delay in schedule airline staff helpless pic.twitter.com/v273lkZyej — Sopan Khedekar (@sopankhedekar) March 30, 2022

“A Su20 MKI aircraft had a tyre burst on landing at Pune Airport leading to blockage of runway. The IAF personnel cleared the aircraft in record time leading to minimum disruption of civil traffic in the afternoon of March 30,” reads a statement from the IAF.

Spicejet posted on Twitter, “Due to runway closure in Pune (PNQ) till 1530 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

The Pune airport is part of IAF’s Lohegaon air base and it controls the runway and air traffic control.