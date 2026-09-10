Pune Airport: Renovation of old terminal complete, passenger handling capacity to increase

With this renovation facility, the passenger handling capacity of Pune Airport will increase by about 405 passengers per hour.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 09:38 PM IST
Mohol inspected the expanded check-in and security hold area built by renovating the old terminal building of Pune Airport.Mohol inspected the expanded check-in and security hold area built by renovating the old terminal building of Pune Airport.
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Keeping in mind the increasing number of passengers, crowding during peak hours and convenience of passengers, the makeover of the old terminal of Pune airport is complete with state-of-the-art facilities.

Most of the necessary procedures have been completed and only the final permission from Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is left, after which this new expanded terminal area will be opened to public.

With this renovation facility, the passenger handling capacity of Pune Airport will increase by about 405 passengers per hour. This will help in smooth movement of passengers, especially during peak hours, and reduce congestion during check-in and security procedures.

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Union Minister of State for Civil Aviations Murlidhar Mohol said, “The number of passengers at Pune Airport is continuously increasing. Therefore, our priority is to reduce the crowd during peak hours while providing better facilities to the passengers. The work of renovating the old terminal building and making it more effective has been completed. Most of the necessary procedures have been completed, now only the final permission of BCAS will be received soon. The old terminal will be put into service of public in a new and modern form.”

Mohol inspected the expanded check-in and security hold area built by renovating the old terminal building of Pune Airport.

The total area of the renovated facility is about 4,075 sqm, which includes check-in, pre-embarkation security check (PESC) and security hold area (SHA). Fourteen check-in counters have been set up in the expanded check-in area. Two boarding gates 6A and 6B have been created.

Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, commercial facilities have also been provided. A total of 66.40 sqm of space has been provided for retail outlets, while 70.13 sqm of space has been provided for food and beverage outlets.

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A diaper changing station, washroom and a separate baby care room with hot and cold water facilities have been created for parents traveling with small children. The number of three-seater chairs with power sockets has also been increased for passengers. Digi Yatra facility has been made available at the boarding gates.

For this project, the state Fire Department gave fire NOC on May 9. After that, the ORAT (Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer) exercise was completed on July 22. Also, the final safety inspection was completed on July 30 and 31.

Considering the increasing passenger traffic and future needs at Pune Airport, the renovation will be an important step in providing modern, safe and convenient services to the passengers by making more effective use of the available infrastructure, said Mohol.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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