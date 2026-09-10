Pune Airport: Renovation of old terminal complete, passenger handling capacity to increase

Mohol inspected the expanded check-in and security hold area built by renovating the old terminal building of Pune Airport.

Keeping in mind the increasing number of passengers, crowding during peak hours and convenience of passengers, the makeover of the old terminal of Pune airport is complete with state-of-the-art facilities.

Most of the necessary procedures have been completed and only the final permission from Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is left, after which this new expanded terminal area will be opened to public.

With this renovation facility, the passenger handling capacity of Pune Airport will increase by about 405 passengers per hour. This will help in smooth movement of passengers, especially during peak hours, and reduce congestion during check-in and security procedures.