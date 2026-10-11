Pune Airport handled 45,000 metric tonnes cargo this year, 43.9% year-on-year rise

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Pune Airport handled 45,050.7 metric tonnes of cargo between January and August 2026, registering a 43.9 per cent increase over the 31,303.7 metric tonnes handled during the corresponding period last year.
The airport handled an additional 13,747 metric tonnes of cargo during the first eight months of this year, with growth recorded in each of the eight months, according to data released by the airport authorities.
Domestic cargo accounted for the bulk of the increase, rising 43.5 per cent from 31,241.3 metric tonnes in January-August 2025 to 44,822 metric tonnes during the same period this year.
International cargo volumes also increased, from 62.4 metric tonnes in the first eight months of 2025 to 228.7 metric tonnes this year, more than tripling over the period.
On a month-wise basis, cargo handling crossed 6,000 metric tonnes in May and August.
May recorded the highest volume at 6,147.8 metric tonnes, followed by 6,046.8 metric tonnes in August. Cargo traffic in August was around 45.9 per cent higher than in the same month last year.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said the increase reflected the growing industrial and commercial activity in Pune and its surrounding regions.
“Pune is a key hub for high-value sectors such as manufacturing, automobiles, engineering, technology and pharmaceuticals. Robust and rapid air-cargo connectivity is crucial for the growth of these industries,” Mohol said.
“Driven by the increasing number of airports, the expansion of domestic and regional air connectivity, and the modernisation of aviation infrastructure, the civil aviation sector has emerged as a vital engine of the nation’s economic growth. Rapidly developing industrial and commercial hubs like Pune are also reaping the benefits of this transformation,” he added.
The rise in cargo volumes comes amid growing demand for air-cargo services in the region.
“The Central Government is committed to strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity, ensuring that airports evolve beyond mere passenger transport hubs into vital centers that drive trade, logistics, investment, and regional economic growth. The consistent rise in cargo volumes at Pune Airport is a positive outcome of these ongoing efforts,” Mohol stated.