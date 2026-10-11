Pune Airport handled 45,000 metric tonnes cargo this year, 43.9% year-on-year rise

On a month-wise basis, cargo handling crossed 6,000 metric tonnes in May and August.

Pune Airport handled 45,050.7 metric tonnes of cargo between January and August 2026, registering a 43.9 per cent increase over the 31,303.7 metric tonnes handled during the corresponding period last year.

The airport handled an additional 13,747 metric tonnes of cargo during the first eight months of this year, with growth recorded in each of the eight months, according to data released by the airport authorities.

Domestic cargo accounted for the bulk of the increase, rising 43.5 per cent from 31,241.3 metric tonnes in January-August 2025 to 44,822 metric tonnes during the same period this year.

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International cargo volumes also increased, from 62.4 metric tonnes in the first eight months of 2025 to 228.7 metric tonnes this year, more than tripling over the period.