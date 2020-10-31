Gold worth over Rs 7.5 lakh seized from passenger at Pune Airport

The passenger has been placed under arrest and further investigation is on, said an official.

Officials of the Customs Department have recovered smuggled gold worth Rs 7.89 lakh from a passenger at the Pune International Airport.

Vaishali Patange, Joint Commissioner, Pune Customs, said that officials intercepted the passenger traveling from a Dubai flight on Thursday.

Officials seized 151.82 grams of gold from the two bags the passenger was carrying.

Officials said that some gold was concealed in a rubber eraser hidden under the telescopic handle of a trolley bag.

The remaining gold was wrapped in a chocolate bar and a round band of gold coated with silver, kept in a sling bag.



