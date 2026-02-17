Pune airport to fine vehicles for overstaying at arrival and departure terminal

On average, between 11,000 and 12,000 private vehicles visit the airport for pick-ups and drop-offs, while another 5,000 commercial cabs pass through the facility daily. (File photo)

Pune International Airport is planning to enforce a time-bound pick-up system for vehicles, with the rollout expected soon. Under the proposed rules, vehicles will be allowed no more than 13 to 15 minutes in front of the arrivals area, after which they are subject to a fine.

Pune airport director, Santosh Dhoke, confirmed that the proposal is in its final stages, awaiting clearance from the Airports Authority of India headquarters. “We are awaiting a go-ahead from our headquarters regarding the time-bound vehicle entry system. It will be rolled out soon,” he said.

A sensor or camera-based system will log the time a private vehicle enters the airport entry terminal. If the vehicle is still there beyond the permissible time window, the owner will be penalised. “The time a vehicle enters the building for a pick-up will be recorded, and the same will be matched as the vehicle exits,” YS Rajput, vice-president of Aero Mall, explained.