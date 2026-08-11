Pune airport facilitates swift transport of human organ to Mumbai for transplant

The organ was carried in a specially designed insulated ice box with three layers of protective covering.

A human organ was flown from Pune to Mumbai on Monday, after airport authorities, an airline, ground staff, security personnel and medical teams worked together to ensure it reached the recipient hospital on time.

The organ was retrieved at Bharati Hospital in Pune and was flown to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, where a medical team was waiting to carry out the transplant.

A non-scheduled flight operated by Jhankar Aviation Pvt Ltd, using aircraft VT-TIS, was arranged for the transport. The flight took off from Pune at 4 pm and landed in Mumbai around 4:30 pm.

The organ was carried in a specially designed insulated ice box with three layers of protective covering. It was preserved using a preservative solution along with ice gel packs and sterile ice.