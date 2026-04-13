Pune airport gets 15 new slots; new routes to Tirupati, Mangaluru from May

Pune Airport is set to expand its air connectivity this May. (File Photo)

Pune Airport is set to expand its air connectivity this May, with 15 additional flight slots approved by the Indian Air Force, taking the airport’s total slot count from 220 to 235. The new slots will facilitate the introduction of fresh routes connecting Pune to Tirupati (via Solapur), Mangaluru, and Bagdogra.

“Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol had requested the Indian Air Force to allow 15 additional slots, which had been agreed, and these new flight schedules would be part of these daytime slots. This is expected to boost tourism, trade, and regional integration,” said airport director Santosh Dhoke.

Tirupati via Solapur

One of the most important additions is a multi-leg route linking Pune to Tirupati through Solapur, creating two new sectors: Tirupati-Solapur-Pune and Pune-Solapur-Tirupati. Star Air will operate flight S5 331/332 on this route effective May 1.