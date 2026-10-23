Black trolley bag, hidden cavities: How officials seized Rs 44 lakh weed at Pune airport

Two hidden cavities carved into the inner lining of a black trolley bag, two vacuum-sealed packets, and hydroponic weed worth Rs 44.27 lakh. A carefully concealed consignment came under the scanner of Customs officials at Pune International Airport, leading to the arrest of a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), along with the Airport Branch of the Pune Customs Department, made the seizure on October 19 during an anti-smuggling operation at the airport in Lohegaon.

According to Customs officials, the passenger was intercepted based on advanced passenger profiling and routine X-ray screening of check-in baggage.

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“Upon cutting open the inner lining, two rectangular, slab-shaped, vacuum-sealed multi-layered plastic packets containing a yellowish-green dried floral substance were recovered. Preliminary field testing of the samples confirmed the substance to be high-grade marijuana, also known as hydroponic weed,” a Customs officer said.