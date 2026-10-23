Black trolley bag, hidden cavities: How officials seized Rs 44 lakh weed at Pune airport

The seizure is the latest in a series of hydroponic weed recoveries at Pune airport involving passengers and consignments arriving from Thailand.

By: Express News Service
3 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 03:13 PM IST
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Two hidden cavities carved into the inner lining of a black trolley bag, two vacuum-sealed packets, and hydroponic weed worth Rs 44.27 lakh. A carefully concealed consignment came under the scanner of Customs officials at Pune International Airport, leading to the arrest of a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), along with the Airport Branch of the Pune Customs Department, made the seizure on October 19 during an anti-smuggling operation at the airport in Lohegaon.

According to Customs officials, the passenger was intercepted based on advanced passenger profiling and routine X-ray screening of check-in baggage.

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“Upon cutting open the inner lining, two rectangular, slab-shaped, vacuum-sealed multi-layered plastic packets containing a yellowish-green dried floral substance were recovered. Preliminary field testing of the samples confirmed the substance to be high-grade marijuana, also known as hydroponic weed,” a Customs officer said.

Officials seized 1.265 kg of the contraband, with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 44.27 lakh. An offence was registered against the passenger under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and he was arrested.

Further investigation is underway to trace the alleged smuggling network’s backward and forward linkages and identify others involved in the illicit supply chain.

A series of seizures

The latest seizure adds to a series of drug interceptions at Pune International Airport this year, several of which have involved passengers arriving from Bangkok or consignments originating in Thailand.

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In April, Customs officials seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 33.6 lakh from a passenger arriving from Bangkok on an Air India Express flight. Officials found the contraband in two transparent, vacuum-sealed packets wrapped in carbon paper.

On March 26, officials seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 26.8 crore from an import consignment of Chinese-origin food items that arrived at the airport from Thailand. According to a Customs press release, the goods had been declared as “Mandarin orange Sacs” and packed in white thermocol boxes.

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On March 3, Customs officials recovered 745 grams of hydroponic weed, estimated to be worth Rs 74.5 lakh, from the lavatory of an Air India Express flight operating on the Bangkok–Pune route.

In another case on February 11, a passenger arriving from Bangkok on an Air India Express flight was arrested for allegedly carrying 5.429 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 5.42 crore in the illicit market.

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Officials found the contraband packed in transparent packets concealed inside five toy boxes in the passenger’s luggage.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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